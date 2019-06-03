News/Yokohama
June 3, 2019

Yokohama Offers Rebate on Select Tire Lines

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tire Discounters Opens Sixth Huntsville-Area Store

Yokohama Offers Rebate on Select Tire Lines

Continental Named Supplier of the Year by Southwest Airlines

TireHub Opens Florida Logistics Center

Arnott Releases Coil Spring Conversion Kit for 2000-2006 S-Class

Trans Texas Tire recalls some Contender tires sold at Discount Tire

Update: U.S. Clarifies Timing of 25% Tariff Hike on Chinese Imports

Judge Orders New Union Vote at Kumho Tire Plant in Georgia

Triangle Tire Creates Spanish Website, Shows Construction Progress of New Plant

Moody's Downgrades Goodyear's Credit Rating

Yokohama-Tire-Geolandar-X-CV

Yokohama Tire is running a rebate promotion through June 30 for consumers to earn up to $100 in the form of a Yokohama Visa prepaid card after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires.

The offer includes new Yokohama products, such as the ultra high-performance summer tire, the Advan Fleva V701, as well as the Geolandar X-CV, which is designed for luxury SUVs and crossovers.

A $100 Yokohama Visa prepaid card will be given for the Advan A052 and a $70 Yokohama Visa prepaid card will be given for the Avid Ascend GT, Geolandar X-CV and Advan Fleva V701.

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found at https://www.yokohamatire.com/summerrebate.

Show Full Article