Yokohama Offers Rebate on Select Tire Lines

Yokohama Tire is running a rebate promotion through June 30 for consumers to earn up to $100 in the form of a Yokohama Visa prepaid card after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires.

The offer includes new Yokohama products, such as the ultra high-performance summer tire, the Advan Fleva V701, as well as the Geolandar X-CV, which is designed for luxury SUVs and crossovers.

A $100 Yokohama Visa prepaid card will be given for the Advan A052 and a $70 Yokohama Visa prepaid card will be given for the Avid Ascend GT, Geolandar X-CV and Advan Fleva V701.

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found at https://www.yokohamatire.com/summerrebate.