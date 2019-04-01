News/Geolander
April 1, 2019

Yokohama Tire Rolls Out New Geolander X-CV

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Yokohama Tire Geolander X-CV luxury SUV crossover tire

For luxury SUV and crossover owners, Yokohama Tire has introduced the Geolander X-CV, covering nearly all 18- to 22-in. luxury SUV/crossover fitments.

“The X-CV is definitely luxury meets performance,” said Bob Abram, Yokohama’s senior manager of product planning. “It’s specifically engineered for luxury SUVs and crossovers, and is built for long-lasting, powerful all-season traction and braking.”

Features of the Geolander X-CV include:

  • Powerful braking thanks to an asymmetric tread pattern that is coupled with 2-D and 3-D sipes for reliable, short-stopping distance in wet and wintery conditions;
  • Long-lasting treadlife with a wide, flat construction profile that provides a rectangular contact patch that evenly distributes stresses for long, even wear;
  • Precise handling from the reinforced shoulder and two centers rib that enhance stability and dry handling;
  • A quiet ride through a staggered tread pattern in a five-block sequence which reduces pattern and road noise.

The tire, now on sale in the U.S., comes in 23 W-speed-rated sizes. For more information, go to www.yokohamatire.com.

