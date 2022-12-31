fbpx
Yokohama Pledges Support for Indonesian Natural Rubber Farmers

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with PT Kirana Megatara Tbk, a major natural rubber supplier in Indonesia, to cooperate in efforts to provide economic support for Indonesian natural rubber farmers as well as improve traceability to ensure transparency and soundness of the natural rubber supply chain. The MOU with Kirana Megatara is the latest concrete action taken under Yokohama Rubber’s “Procurement Policy for Sustainable Natural Rubber.”

In conjunction with the signing of the MOU, the two companies held a seminar event targeted at improving the quality and productivity of natural rubber in Indonesia.

Demand for tires and consequently natural rubber—the core raw material used in tire production—has been expanding steadily as the world’s population grows and mobility technologies become more advanced. However, this growth in demand has raised concerns around unlawful deforestation, land exploitation, human rights violations and adverse effects on biodiversity in countries and regions where natural rubber is produced. To help resolve these problems, Yokohama Rubber has been participating since 2017 in the Sustainable Natural Rubber Initiative (SNR-i) and has been an active founding member of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR) since its launch in 2018.

Yokohama Rubber previously signed a similar MOU with the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT), and the two partners continue to work together to support natural rubber farmers in Thailand. Yokohama Rubber also is engaged in many other activities targeted at realizing the sustainability of natural rubber, including “Suppliers’ Day” events promoting the exchange of information with natural rubber farmers, joint research with local universities aimed at improving the quality and productivity of natural rubber, and the promotion of more widespread use of agroforestry to enable natural rubber farmers to secure more stable income.

