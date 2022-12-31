Yokohama Pledges Support for Indonesian Natural Rubber Farmers

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with PT Kirana Megatara Tbk, a major natural rubber supplier in Indonesia, to cooperate in efforts to provide economic support for Indonesian natural rubber farmers as well as improve traceability to ensure transparency and soundness of the natural rubber supply chain. The MOU with Kirana Megatara is the latest concrete action taken under Yokohama Rubber’s “Procurement Policy for Sustainable Natural Rubber.”

In conjunction with the signing of the MOU, the two companies held a seminar event targeted at improving the quality and productivity of natural rubber in Indonesia.

Demand for tires and consequently natural rubber—the core raw material used in tire production—has been expanding steadily as the world’s population grows and mobility technologies become more advanced. However, this growth in demand has raised concerns around unlawful deforestation, land exploitation, human rights violations and adverse effects on biodiversity in countries and regions where natural rubber is produced. To help resolve these problems, Yokohama Rubber has been participating since 2017 in the Sustainable Natural Rubber Initiative (SNR-i) and has been an active founding member of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR) since its launch in 2018.