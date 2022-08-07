Yokohama Rubber Holds Natural Rubber Suppliers Event

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., and its Singapore subsidiary Yokohama Rubber Singapore Pte. Ltd. recently held a “Suppliers’ Day” for suppliers of natural rubber. The event was part of Yokohama Rubber’s efforts to promote the procurement of sustainable natural rubber, facilitating the exchange of information and establishing a common awareness of supply chain issues. The event was the third “Suppliers’ Day” held by the company, following events in 2016 and 2018.

The company says this year’s event was held online and attended by 180 participants, including natural rubber producers and trading companies from seven countries including the two major natural rubber producing countries of Thailand and Indonesia. The participants came from 35 companies and represented 76 rubber processing factories.

During the event, Yokohama Rubber explained the environmental aspects of its ESG medium-to-long-term goals as well as its new human rights policy implemented this April. The company also asked participants for their cooperation in realizing specific initiatives based on Yokohama Rubber’s “Procurement Policy for Sustainable Natural Rubber.”

As a founding member of GPSNR, Yokohama Rubber revised its “Procurement Policy for Sustainable Natural Rubber” in September 2021 and strengthened its collaboration with GPSNR activities. Yokohama Rubber also endeavors to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations. As part of these efforts, the Yokohama Rubber Group is also promoting the procurement of sustainable raw materials.