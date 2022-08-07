Connect with us

News

Yokohama Rubber Holds Natural Rubber Suppliers Event

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., and its Singapore subsidiary Yokohama Rubber Singapore Pte. Ltd. recently held a “Suppliers’ Day” for suppliers of natural rubber. The event was part of Yokohama Rubber’s efforts to promote the procurement of sustainable natural rubber, facilitating the exchange of information and establishing a common awareness of supply chain issues. The event was the third “Suppliers’ Day” held by the company, following events in 2016 and 2018.

Advertisement

The company says this year’s event was held online and attended by 180 participants, including natural rubber producers and trading companies from seven countries including the two major natural rubber producing countries of Thailand and Indonesia. The participants came from 35 companies and represented 76 rubber processing factories.

During the event, Yokohama Rubber explained the environmental aspects of its ESG medium-to-long-term goals as well as its new human rights policy implemented this April. The company also asked participants for their cooperation in realizing specific initiatives based on Yokohama Rubber’s “Procurement Policy for Sustainable Natural Rubber.”

As a founding member of GPSNR, Yokohama Rubber revised its “Procurement Policy for Sustainable Natural Rubber” in September 2021 and strengthened its collaboration with GPSNR activities. Yokohama Rubber also endeavors to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations. As part of these efforts, the Yokohama Rubber Group is also promoting the procurement of sustainable raw materials.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Prinx Chengshan Tire North America Appoints New President

News: Monro CEO Credits ‘Operational Improvements’ for Sales Boost

News: Hunter Engineering Announces Summer Finance Promotion

News: Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business

Advertisement

on

Yokohama Rubber Holds Natural Rubber Suppliers Event

on

John Bean Releases 15k 4-Post Alignment Lift

on

Synchrony Offers Four-Installment Payment Plans Through Clover App

on

Bridgestone's Innovation Center Receives LEED GOLD Certification
Connect with us

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Service: Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Battle-Axe Garage Equipment Manufacture

Contact: Jimmy SuPhone: 0086 760 86366657Fax: 0086 760 86366658
Jinwan Industry park , Zhongshan 528463
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

hand shake hand shake

News

Melvin’s Tire Pros Partners with Mavis
Toyo Tire manufacturing north america plant white georgia Toyo Tire manufacturing north america plant white georgia

People

Toyo Tires Announces Executive Changes in Manufacturing
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain Kelly Armorsteel KDM I tires
Belle Tire anniversary Chicago expansion Don Barnes Belle Tire anniversary Chicago expansion Don Barnes

News

Belle Tire’s Don Barnes III Reflects on 100th Anniversary, Expansion into Chicago￼
Connect
Tire Review Magazine