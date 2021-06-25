Connect with us
subaru-outback

News

Yokohama’s Geolandar tires are OE on 2022 Subaru Outback Model

Yokohama’s Geolandar A/T G015 is an all-terrain tire that will come equipped on the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness.

Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Subaru of America, Inc. announced that the 2022 Outback Wilderness comes equipped with Yokohama’s Geolandar A/T G015 tires.

Advertisement

The company says the 225/65R17 fitment primarily covers the North American market, including Canada.

According to Yokohama, the Geolandar A/T G015 is an all-terrain tire that’s engineered for durability and improves traction for SUVs and full-size pick-ups on any surface, in any weather condition, including snow. The G015 meets the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s severe snow service criterion and is stamped with the mountain/snowflake symbol, the company says.

This is the latest in a line of Subaru OE fitments for Yokohama, including current models of the Outback, Legacy, Impreza, WRX STI and Crosstrek.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Pylon and BFGoodrich Off Road Wiper Blade Wins Stevie Award

News: Duties on PLT Imports from Thailand, Taiwan, S. Korea Stay

News: Continental Relaunches Solid Tire Segment

News: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Goodyear Announce Finalists

Advertisement

on

Yokohama's Geolandar tires are OE on 2022 Subaru Outback Model

on

Bridgestone Partners with Indy Car Driver Graham Rahal

on

TBC Corp. Celebrates National Tire Safety Week

on

Automakers Fight Against ‘Right to Repair’ Law
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

VMAC

VMAC
Contact: Lurene HainesPhone: 250-740-3200Fax: 250-740-3201
1333 Kipp Rd., Nanaimo BC V9X 1R3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Inside the Firestone Garage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Steven-Leffler-Suburban-Tire Steven-Leffler-Suburban-Tire

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Dealer Focus: Steve Leffler, Suburban Tire
goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear Completes Acquisition of Cooper Tire
goodyear-ceo goodyear-ceo

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Strengthens Global Position
Connect
Tire Review Magazine