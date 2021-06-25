Yokohama’s Geolandar tires are OE on 2022 Subaru Outback Model

Subaru of America, Inc. announced that the 2022 Outback Wilderness comes equipped with Yokohama ’s Geolandar A/T G015 tires.

The company says the 225/65R17 fitment primarily covers the North American market, including Canada.

According to Yokohama, the Geolandar A/T G015 is an all-terrain tire that’s engineered for durability and improves traction for SUVs and full-size pick-ups on any surface, in any weather condition, including snow. The G015 meets the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s severe snow service criterion and is stamped with the mountain/snowflake symbol, the company says.

This is the latest in a line of Subaru OE fitments for Yokohama, including current models of the Outback, Legacy, Impreza, WRX STI and Crosstrek.