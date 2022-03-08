Nitto Tire Launches All-Terrain Crossover and Compact SUV Tire

Nitto Tire launched its new crossover-terrain tire, the Nitto Nomad Grappler. Nitto says the Grappler tire is a versatile option for CUVs and SUVs and is designed with a bold tread pattern to provide comfort on-road and traction in off-road and snowy conditions for CUVs and SUVs. According to Nitto, these tires are designed to embolden enthusiasts to take on any adventure.

Situated within Nitto’s Grappler lineup underneath the all-terrain offerings, Nitto says the Nomad Grappler is designed to meet the specific needs of the emerging CUV and small SUV overlanding market. With both on- and off-road performance, the option of two different rugged sidewall designs and a 3PMS rating, this tire adds traction and a look that compares to any CUV or small SUV while maintaining stable performance in dry, wet, or snowy conditions.

“We are proud to release the Nomad Grappler to provide CUV and small SUV owners with a safe and exciting tire that meets all the needs of the modern outdoor enthusiast and off-roader or CUV owner looking to distinguish themselves from the crowd,” said Alan Ngo, Nitto Tire U.S.A.’s senior manager of product innovation and development.