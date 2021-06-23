Yokohama Tire Promotes Two Executives

Yokohama Tire Corporation President and CEO Jeff Barna announced two new management changes effective July 1. Stan C handgie was promoted from vice president of consumer sales to executive vice president of sales and support; and Heather Adelman, director of strategic accounts, consumer sales, was named vice president of consumer replacement sales.

In his new role, Chandgie, who will report to Barna, will lead Yokohama’s consumer replacement and TBS/commercial sales groups along with Yokohama’s sales support functions, the company says.

Prior to joining Yokohama in 2019, Chandgie held executive sales, marketing and service roles at Michelin and Exide Technologies.

Adelman, who has been with Yokohama since 2008, has extensive experience in the tire industry, including eight years with Continental, the company says.