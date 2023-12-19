 Yokohama Launches Extreme Traction Tire for Fleets

Commercial Tires

Yokohama Launches Extreme Traction Tire for Fleets

The 907W tire, which replaces the SY767, carries the 3PMS symbol to keep fleets moving in winter conditions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Tire-907W

Yokohama Tire recently launched the 907W, a premium, extreme traction drive tire designed for fleets and operators who are looking to keep trucks rolling in snow and icy conditions, the manufacturer said. The 907W, which replaces the SY767, carries the three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMS) symbol, which means it meets or exceeds the industry’s required performance criteria for severe snow service. It is available now in the U.S. in three sizes: 295/75R22.5, 11R22.5 and 11R24.5.

“The new 907W offers significantly longer tread life and better performance in the snow,” Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial product planning, said. “With a deeper tread and rugged new compound, fleets can expect to get reliable snow traction and powerful snow braking for multiple winter seasons.”

According to Yokohama, other benefits of the 907W include:

  • Long tread life achieved by the tire’s 27/32-inch tread depth which provides longer lasting snow performance and longer original tread life. Also, its new compound resists scrubbing, cutting and chipping for long, durable service, and the combination blocks combat heel/toe wear to enhance traction.
  • Traction is obtained from the power ribs with 3D sipes which provide firm ground contact and improved ice and snow performance. Additionally, the four zig-zag grooves allow for efficient water evacuation while providing radial and lateral traction in extreme weather conditions.

Yokohama said the 907W is backed by its seven-year unlimited retread casing warranty.

Commercial Tires

EV Tire Tips for Commercial Electric Truck Customers

Electric trucks aren’t just a crazy West Coast “thing” anymore. Those goods you’re ordering online are likely to soon arrive via electric truck or van (and depending on where you live, there’s a decent chance this has happened already). Even public transportation and school districts in cities from coast to coast are beginning to put

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Goodyear-Smithers-EV-Truck-Tires-1400

Electric trucks aren’t just a crazy West Coast “thing” anymore. Those goods you're ordering online are likely to soon arrive via electric truck or van (and depending on where you live, there's a decent chance this has happened already). Even public transportation and school districts in cities from coast to coast are beginning to put their hats in the electric ring to see what all the hype is about. In other words, EVs are out there, Jerry, and they’re lovin’ every minute of it.

Read Full Article

