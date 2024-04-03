Toyo Tires upgrades compound for M171+, M671A+ and M677+ truck tires

Toyo Tire U.S.A. says it has introduced a new compound upgrade for increased mileage to three existing long haul and regional truck tires, which include the Toyo M171+, M671A+ and M677+. The manufacturer said the compound change maximizes removal miles while maintaining low rolling resistance and traction and can result in improved mileage based on application.

The Toyo M171+ super regional steer tire complements the Toyo M671A+ regional drive tire, Toyo said. Both tires feature Toyo’s Nano Balance Technology that contributes to the tire’s performance and efficiency, while also reducing strain at the bead area and belt edge to deliver a long life, Toyo said.

The Toyo M677+ long haul drive tire is a four-groove drive tire for long to regional haul operations that meets SmartWay requirements. Built with a deep tread, Toyo said this tire is designed to maximize removal miles, fuel efficiency and deliver traction.

“Toyo Tires goal is to provide commercial products that deliver performance, durability, and a better cost-per-mile, which adds to the customer’s bottom line,” David Demo, product manager, commercial truck tires, Toyo Tire U.S.A., said. “The improved longevity with these products demonstrates Toyo’s dedication to the customer.”

The compound improvements will be applied to 14 total sizes, which include the 22.5-in. sizes for M171+ and M671A+ and both the 22.5-in. and 24.5-in. sizes for M677+.

The M171+, M671A+ and M677+ truck tires are available now.