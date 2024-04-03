 Toyo Tires upgrades compound for M171+, M671A+ and M677+ truck tires

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Commercial Tires

Toyo Tires upgrades compound for M171+, M671A+ and M677+ truck tires

The upgrades will be applied to 14 sizes, including 22.5-in. for M171+ and M671A+, and both 22.5-in. and 24.5-in. for M677+.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Toyo-Tires-Compund-Improvement

Toyo Tire U.S.A. says it has introduced a new compound upgrade for increased mileage to three existing long haul and regional truck tires, which include the Toyo M171+, M671A+ and M677+. The manufacturer said the compound change maximizes removal miles while maintaining low rolling resistance and traction and can result in improved mileage based on application.

Related Articles

The Toyo M171+ super regional steer tire complements the Toyo M671A+ regional drive tire, Toyo said. Both tires feature Toyo’s Nano Balance Technology that contributes to the tire’s performance and efficiency, while also reducing strain at the bead area and belt edge to deliver a long life, Toyo said.

The Toyo M677+ long haul drive tire is a four-groove drive tire for long to regional haul operations that meets SmartWay requirements. Built with a deep tread, Toyo said this tire is designed to maximize removal miles, fuel efficiency and deliver traction.

“Toyo Tires goal is to provide commercial products that deliver performance, durability, and a better cost-per-mile, which adds to the customer’s bottom line,” David Demo, product manager, commercial truck tires, Toyo Tire U.S.A., said. “The improved longevity with these products demonstrates Toyo’s dedication to the customer.”

The compound improvements will be applied to 14 total sizes, which include the 22.5-in. sizes for M171+ and M671A+ and both the 22.5-in. and 24.5-in. sizes for M677+.

The M171+, M671A+ and M677+ truck tires are available now.

You May Also Like

Goodyear_RL_5K-OTR-tire
Hankook-iON-Electrify-Expo
Yokohama-GeoLandar-A-T-G94-1400
Pirelli-FSC-tires-1400
Commercial Tires

Toyo launches the Toyo M655 tire for commercial light trucks

Toyo said the M655 tires provide traction under heavy loads for mining, energy, agriculture, construction and forestry use.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Toyo-Tires-M655-1400

Toyo Tire U.S.A. is launching the Toyo M655 size for commercial light truck tire applications. Toyo said the M655 on- and off-road tires provide traction under heavy loads on unimproved roads for mining, energy, agriculture, construction and forestry use. Additionally, each tire carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) designation for all-weather traction.

Read Full Article

More Commercial Tires Posts
Hankook features SmartLine TBR tires at TMC 2024

Hankook said both the SmartLine AL52 and SmartLine DL52 include hidden groove technology, which adjusts tread patterns as the tire wears.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-TMC-2024
Apollo Tires showcases longhaul truck tire range at TMC Expo

Apollo Tires’ steer tire EnduMile LH front, drive tire EnduMile LHD and trailer tire EnduMile LHT are fully available across the US.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Tires-TMC-24
Goodyear adds the RSA ULT, RTD ULT to its RangeMax tire line

Goodyear said the all-position tires help deliver range efficiency through low rolling resistance and long miles to removal.

By Christian Hinton
range-max-RTD-angled
Yokohama Tire to expand available sizes for two commercial tires

Yokohama’s 124R was designed for regional pick-up/delivery fleets and the 714R was designed for urban pick-up/delivery applications.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Tire-714R-124R-Combo-Image-1400

Other Posts

CUV/SUV tires continue to grow and adapt

Replacement tires will follow OEM trends toward fuel-efficiency while still meeting performance needs.

By Denise Koeth
SUV-TIres-CrossContactLX25_Lifestyle-1400
GRI’s Green XLR Earth, Ultimate Green XT tires to include highly sustainable materials

The Green XLR Earth series is made with 87.3% sustainable material and the Ultimate Green XT tire is made with 93.5% sustainable material.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Next-Generation
Cracking the case of the cracked loader tire casing

Let’s evaluate how loader operators spec tires.

By Steve Werblow
Yokohama-Cracked-Casing-OTR-Tires-Yard-1400
Toyo Tire reports $3.6B in 2023 net sales

Toyo increased net sales by 11.2%, operating income by 74.6% and ordinary income by 68.6% over 2022.

By Christian Hinton
TOYO SEMA 3