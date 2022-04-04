Connect with us

News

Toyo Tires Introduces Celsius Sport UHP All-Weather Tire

Madeleine Winer

on

Toyo Tires Celsius Sport UHP tire

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has introduced the Toyo Celsius Sport ultra-high performance all-weather tire. The company says the Celsius Sport is designed to deliver superb traction in changing weather conditions for high-performance luxury cars, CUVs and SUVs. The tire also carries the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol designating its capability in snow, slush and ice for all-weather performance.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This new tire joins the full line of Celsius all-weather products that includes Celsius, Celsius CUV and Celsius Cargo for cars, CUVs, SUVs commercial vans, and light trucks, Toyo says.

The Celsius Sport has many key features and benefits that help the tire perform year-round, according to the company. These features include high sipe density, multi-wave sipes, zigzag-shaped tread blocks and wide grooves with traction bars that optimize all-weather winter traction. A specialized silica compound provides high grip in wet and dry conditions while maintaining flexibility in cold climates, Toyo says. An ultra-high performance casing construction improves responsiveness, handling and delivers more even contact pressure during acceleration, braking and cornering.

Advertisement

“The rapid growth of the Celsius name proves the importance of all-weather convenience and utility to the consumer,” said Cameron Parsons, product engineer and field analyst, competition and specialty tires, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp.

Toyo says the new tire will be available in 43 sizes, fitting 17 to 22-in. wheels and comes with a competitive mileage warranty of 60,000 miles for V-/W-rated sizes and 40,000 miles for Y-rated sizes.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Sullivan Tire Collects Sock Donations to Support Homeless

News: Trelleborg Wheel Systems to Implement 15% Price Increase

News: Hankook Tire To Increase Prices on Some PLT, TBR Tires

News: Point S Creates Programs that Invest in Independents

Advertisement

on

Toyo Tires Introduces Celsius Sport UHP All-Weather Tire

on

Club 3633 Nominations are Now Open

on

GRI Wins Three Awards for National Business Excellence

on

Yokohama Rubber Fund to Provide Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ken-Tool

Contact: Ben GrahamPhone: 330-535-7177Fax: 330-535-1345
768 E North Street, Akron Ohio 44305
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

‘Big Inventory’ Boosts J Rod’s Tire & Service
yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_ yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_

News

Yokohama Acquires Trelleborg’s Wheel Systems Business

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

For Kantner’s Tire Service, Adaptability Equals Success

People

Vogue Tyre Promotes New Director of National Accounts
Connect
Tire Review Magazine