Toyo Tires Introduces Celsius Sport UHP All-Weather Tire

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has introduced the Toyo Celsius Sport ultra-high performance all-weather tire. The company says the Celsius Sport is designed to deliver superb traction in changing weather conditions for high-performance luxury cars, CUVs and SUVs. The tire also carries the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol designating its capability in snow, slush and ice for all-weather performance.

This new tire joins the full line of Celsius all-weather products that includes Celsius, Celsius CUV and Celsius Cargo for cars, CUVs, SUVs commercial vans, and light trucks, Toyo says.

The Celsius Sport has many key features and benefits that help the tire perform year-round, according to the company. These features include high sipe density, multi-wave sipes, zigzag-shaped tread blocks and wide grooves with traction bars that optimize all-weather winter traction. A specialized silica compound provides high grip in wet and dry conditions while maintaining flexibility in cold climates, Toyo says. An ultra-high performance casing construction improves responsiveness, handling and delivers more even contact pressure during acceleration, braking and cornering.