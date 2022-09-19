Pirelli Launches WeatherActive All-Weather Tire Range

Pirelli announced the introduction of the WeatherActive range, its first tire range with all-weather capabilities.

This new product is backed by the Three Peak Mountain Snowflake rating (3PMS), which certifies that the tire delivers high-level performance even in severe snow conditions, making the WeatherActive a true “four seasons” tire.

Pirelli is launching the new WeatherActive in two versions: the Cinturato WeatherActive for sedans, which will be available in 16 sizes, and the Scorpion WeatherActive dedicated to SUVs and light trucks, available in 23 sizes. According to the company, it will come with a 60,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

Key fitments include Acura RDX, BMW 330i, Audi Q5 and the GMC Yukon among others, says Pirelli.

Pirelli says its team was able to combine multiple performance attributes in its tread that usually conflict with each other, such as offering optimal performance on snow and wet surfaces while also maintaining a comfortable ride and solid mileage. Pirelli says its technicians used innovative materials in the compounds, including highly functionalized polymers that help boost performance in the wet and snow.