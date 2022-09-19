Connect with us

Tires

Pirelli Launches WeatherActive All-Weather Tire Range

Christian Hinton

Pirelli announced the introduction of the WeatherActive range, its first tire range with all-weather capabilities.

This new product is backed by the Three Peak Mountain Snowflake rating (3PMS), which certifies that the tire delivers high-level performance even in severe snow conditions, making the WeatherActive a true “four seasons” tire.

Pirelli is launching the new WeatherActive in two versions: the Cinturato WeatherActive for sedans, which will be available in 16 sizes, and the Scorpion WeatherActive dedicated to SUVs and light trucks, available in 23 sizes. According to the company, it will come with a 60,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

Key fitments include Acura RDX, BMW 330i, Audi Q5 and the GMC Yukon among others, says Pirelli.

Pirelli says its team was able to combine multiple performance attributes in its tread that usually conflict with each other, such as offering optimal performance on snow and wet surfaces while also maintaining a comfortable ride and solid mileage. Pirelli says its technicians used innovative materials in the compounds, including highly functionalized polymers that help boost performance in the wet and snow.

According to Pirelli, the tread pattern employs a specific distribution of siping designed to give the tire a more uniform stiffness and promote a regular wear pattern as the tire is used. This translates into tire durability and product performance throughout the life of the tire, ultimately resulting in greater mileage.

The tire manufacturer says it used advanced computer-aided design tools and virtual simulators to optimize product development and test multiple tire designs long before the first physical tire was created. For example, the simulation tools were used to predict the behavior of the new tire in wet conditions – to simulate hydroplaning conditions, and help optimize the void distribution in the tread pattern.

“The introduction of the WeatherActive confirms our strategy of developing more products specifically for the North American consumers, that usually drive in a variety of weather conditions and want to have the peace of mind to count on just one type of tires,” said Claudio Zanardo, CEO of Pirelli North America.

