Hino Trucks selects Hankook Tire TBR tires for U.S., Canada truck lineup

Hino Trucks and Hino Canada have selected Hankook Tire TBR tires as OE for the U.S. and Canadian markets. The medium-duty truck maker will offer Hankook’s regional AH37 and long-haul DL11 tires on its L Series models.

“As Hino sets the global standard for trucking, it is an indication of Hankook’s leadership in TBR products that our tires will be offered on Hino’s L Series models in the U.S. and Canada,” said Haesik Lee, TB marketing director of Hankook Tire America. “Our AH37 regional-haul truck tire and DL11 regional long-haul truck tire have been built to meet the demands of the modern fleet, with durability, fuel efficiency and tread life at their core. We’re confident in the performance of these products to serve Hino’s U.S. and Canadian customers.”

Hino’s L Series has been built for applications ranging from 23,000 to 33,000 lbs. The L6 and L7 models will be equipped with Hankook’s AH37 regional truck tire, which incorporates structural designs to facilitate lower rolling resistance and potential for fuel efficiency, Hankook says. The AH37 also features 3D Sipe technology, which offers better traction, increased mileage and improved tread wear, the tiremaker says.

Both the AH37 and DL11 are SmartWay verified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.