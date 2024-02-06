 Hino Trucks selects Hankook Tire TBR tires for U.S., Canada truck lineup

Commercial Tires

Hino Trucks selects Hankook Tire TBR tires for U.S., Canada truck lineup

Both the AH37 and DL11 are SmartWay verified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
Hino_Hankook_OE-AH37-DL11-TIres-1400

Hino Trucks and Hino Canada have selected Hankook Tire TBR tires as OE for the U.S. and Canadian markets. The medium-duty truck maker will offer Hankook’s regional AH37 and long-haul DL11 tires on its L Series models.

“As Hino sets the global standard for trucking, it is an indication of Hankook’s leadership in TBR products that our tires will be offered on Hino’s L Series models in the U.S. and Canada,” said Haesik Lee, TB marketing director of Hankook Tire America. “Our AH37 regional-haul truck tire and DL11 regional long-haul truck tire have been built to meet the demands of the modern fleet, with durability, fuel efficiency and tread life at their core. We’re confident in the performance of these products to serve Hino’s U.S. and Canadian customers.”

Hino’s L Series has been built for applications ranging from 23,000 to 33,000 lbs. The L6 and L7 models will be equipped with Hankook’s AH37 regional truck tire, which incorporates structural designs to facilitate lower rolling resistance and potential for fuel efficiency, Hankook says. The AH37 also features 3D Sipe technology, which offers better traction, increased mileage and improved tread wear, the tiremaker says.

Both the AH37 and DL11 are SmartWay verified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Passenger/Light Truck

Tips for recommending the right light truck tire

Talking to customers about LT tires starts with understanding the nuances in the segment.

Denise Koeth
By Denise Koeth
As senior contributing editor of Tire Review magazine, Denise writes the magazine’s Marketing Matters column, focused on uncovering fresh, new marketing ideas for tire dealers, as well as helping readers get more out of their existing marketing promotion efforts. She also contributes various cover features and special assignments. Prior to joining Tire Review in 2007, the University of Akron graduate served as feature section writer and news reporter for the Medina Gazette and was a reporter for the Barberton Herald, both located in the Akron area.
Published:
Klever-AT2-1400

For tire dealers, recommending the right LT tire starts with understanding the nuances in this segment, as well as gathering pertinent information from the customer. “Understand the different segments of the LT market and adequately cater to the needs of each component,” Pirelli Tire North America (PTNA) said in a statement to Tire Review. “For example, customers seeking an AT tire for their truck might have different needs than those interested in a highway tire.”

Read Full Article

