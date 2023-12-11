 Continental Introduces New Valve Cap Tire Monitoring Sensor

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Commercial Tires

Continental Introduces New Valve Cap Tire Monitoring Sensor

The manufacturer said this sensor works with all of Continental’s digital tire monitoring solutions products.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
COMBINE-WITH-SENSOR-Continental-Tire

Continental added a new valve cap sensor to its lineup of digital tire monitoring products and services. The company said this sensor works with all of Continental’s digital tire monitoring solutions products including ContiConnect Live Truck and Trailer, ContiConnect Yard and ContiPressureCheck. Installation for the sensor requires minimal downtime on the vehicle as there is no requirement to dismount and remount tires. The valve cap sensor was planned and rolled out by Continental to also offer an easy path towards an integration of more robust tire-mounted sensor, the company says.

Related Articles

According to Continental, one of the most effective ways commercial vehicle fleets can reduce costs is by monitoring their tires. Though tires account for just 5% of fleet equipment, they can influence up to 53% of the fleet’s overall operating costs, the company says. Enter ContiConnect – Continental’s digital tire monitoring system. With ContiConnect, Continental said a fleet can monitor the health of its tires through two different types of sensors that communicate with ContiConnect’s online platform via a connected device on the truck, trailer, Yard Reader or the Continental On-Site phone app.

Continental said the valve cap sensor is an external sensor that replaces the valve cap with the sensor cap. This sensor can upfit a large fleet with limited downtime to the customer. The sensor also relays accurate tire pressure readings for all Continental digital tire monitoring solutions. If a tire needs to be replaced on the road, the valve cap sensor also allows fleets to continue monitoring their new tires’ status before installing the tire-mounted sensor again when convenient.

The second type of sensor is a tire-mounted one, Continental said. These sensors are mounted directly onto the inside of the tire and provide more data than the valve cap sensors. Tire-mounted sensors can relay tire pressure and compensated tire pressure, temperature and individual tire mileage. Tire-mounted sensors have a four-year lifespan and a battery indicator on the ContiConnect platform that can relay to a fleet when the battery is low and also provides a percentage value to the fleet owner.

You May Also Like

Cooper work RHT2
Sailun_SDL70
bridgestone-tire-inflation-tips-1400
Goodyear-Smithers-EV-Truck-Tires-1400
Commercial Tires

Bridgestone Releases New Wide Base Radial Tire for Urban Fleets

Bridgestone will debut the Greatec M847 at the 2023 Waste Expo in New Orleans.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Greatec M847

Bridgestone announced it will introduce its new Greatec M847 wide-base radial tire for urban applications at this year's 2023 Waste Expo in New Orleans.

“Fleets that operate in high-scrub, urban areas need reliable tires to keep up with the pace of their business while also cutting their cost per mile,” said Chris Tavares, executive director of commercial marketing, Bridgestone Americas.

Read Full Article

More Commercial Tires Posts
Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care

Ultimately, the goal for tire dealers working with fleets is to lower cents-per-mile.

By Dave Scribner
EVs, Fleet Management to Aid Commercial Tire Growth

The post-COVID market is bouncing back, which is driving market trends in 2023.

By Karen Schwartz
new-possibiblites-same-dependable-trucks
Firestone Announces New FD694 Drive Tire

The new Firestone FD694 drive radial tire is designed for long and regional haul applications.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Firestone-Drive-Tire
Goodyear Launches Fuel Max 1AD for Super Regional Applications

The tire’s hybrid lug-to-rib tread pattern enhances traction and helps improve rolling resistance, says Goodyear.

By Madeleine Winer
Goodyear Fuel Max 1AD

Other Posts

Diagnosing Brake Pull During a Test Drive

Why you should follow a systematic process to uncover the true origin of the brake pull.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-brake pull
Prepare Your Customers for the Winter Surge

Tires should be one of the first things you inspect when preparing your customer’s car for winter.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-winterprep
EV Tires: Gimmick or Necessity?

Is it really necessary to distinguish tires designed for EVs and those intended for internal combustion engine vehicles?

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-EV-Touring-1400
How to Maintain Tire Equipment During the Winter

Protecting equipment like tire changers, lift racks and wheel balancers from seasonal abuse is crucial.

By Christian Hinton