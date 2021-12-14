Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

Selling the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol

Madeleine Winer

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

In this video, Tire Review’s Maddie Winer reviews the one symbol on tires you can point out to customers if they’re looking for safe driving in snowy conditions, from the Tire Review Continental Garage Studio at Babcox Media.
Advertisement

When a customer looks at their tire sidewall, they probably see a circus of numbers and letters, and they don’t really know what they mean. But you, as a tire dealer, can help. In this video, Tire Review’s Maddie Winer reviews the one symbol on tires you can point out to customers if they’re looking for safe driving in snowy conditions, from the Tire Review Continental Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

You’ve probably seen a mountain symbol with a snowflake on top of it on the sidewall of a tire when you’re selling a particular set to a customer. This is a tire’s three-peak mountain snowflake symbol and is stamped on the sidewall of tires that meet required performance criteria in snow testing. With this symbol, a tire is considered severe snow service-rated.

That means the tire has undergone additional testing to ensure winter weather usability. This standard came about in 1999 when the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) and the Rubber Association of Canada (RAC) agreed on the three-peak mountain snowflake to identify passenger and light truck tires that attain a traction index equal to, or greater than 110 during traction tests.

Advertisement

The industry-standard test to determine if a tire gets the three-peak mountain snowflake logo is an acceleration test to measure traction on medium-packed snow. Braking and turning on snow, along with ice traction are not components of the test.

Tires branded with the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol are expected to provide better snow traction beyond a standard M+S branded all-season tire.

So, the next time a customer comes in concerned about buying tires that will give traction in snow, point the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol out to them and explain it. Chances are, it will give them peace of mind when confronted with the elements.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Tires for Police Applications

Garage Studio: Tips for Tire Maintenance on EVs

Garage Studio: Why Catalytic Converters Fail

Garage Studio: The Importance of Onboarding New Hires

Advertisement

on

Selling the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol

on

Modern Battery and Alternator Testing

on

Recommending Racing Tires: Part Two

on

What Causes Judder & BTV
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Business Operations: Microlearning Makes the Tire Industry Smarter, More Profitable

Passenger/Light Truck: Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire’s Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire

Tires: Bridgestone Launches New Alenza AS Ultra Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
John Ziegler, Jr.: Challenges that Shaped Ziegler Tire's DNA

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kafko International Ltd.

Kafko International Ltd.
Contact: Rick MorgandoPhone: 8477630333Phone: 8477630333Fax: 8477630334
3555 W Howard St, Skokie IL 60076
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

Why Catalytic Converters Fail

Garage Studio

Tips for Tire Maintenance on EVs

Garage Studio

Tires for Police Applications

Garage Studio

What Causes Judder & BTV
Connect
Tire Review Magazine