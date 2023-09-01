 Yokohama Wins Overall Championship in Asia Cross Country Rally

Yokohama Wins Overall Championship in Asia Cross Country Rally

Vehicles running on Geolandar M/T G003 tires captured the top three spots with second and third place finishes, in addition to the championship.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Asia-Rally-Yokohama

Yokohama Rubber‘s Geolandar M/T G003 mud-terrain tires for SUVs and pickup trucks won the overall championship in the Asia Cross Country Rally 2023. Vehicles running on Geolandar M/T G003 tires captured the top three spots with second and third place finishes in addition to the championship. Last year, vehicles equipped with Geolandar M/T G003 won the overall championship and finished in third, fourth and fifth place, the company said.

The overall championship was won by a Toyota Fortuner SUV. Despite mechanical problems in leg one, the team ran fast in legs two and three and made it to the top by the end of leg three. The team held on to its lead in legs five and six, and crossed the finish line in the top position.

Yokohama Rubber said under its three-year (2021–2023) medium-term management plan, Yokohama Transformation 2023 (YX2023), it aims to maximize the sales ratios of high-value-added Yokohama tires, namely the global flagship Advan brand, the Geolandar brand of tires for SUVs and pickup trucks and various winter tires.

As part of its 2023 “Mud Match” themed sales campaign, Yokohama said it is introducing new tires in its Geolandar brand and accelerating the expansion of the size lineups. Yokohama added it intends to position its participation in motorsports activities as crucial to its effort in developing new tire technologies they say will further strengthen the Advan and Geolandar brands.

