 Yokohama Rubber Supplies Advan Sport Tires to Porsche Cayenne

Yokohama said the tire is targeted for use on three premium car categories — premium high-performance cars, premium high-performance SUVs and premium EVs.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Rubber announced it begun supplying its Advan Sport V107 tires to Porsche AG as original equipment (OE) for the German automaker’s newest model of the Cayenne. The Cayenne is being fitted with 285/40R22 110Y front tires and 315/35R22 111Y rear tires.

The manufacturer said the tire is targeted for use on three premium car categories — premium high-performance cars, premium high-performance SUVs and premium electric vehicles (EVs).

The tires were jointly developed with premium car manufacturers and put through testing at Yokohama Rubber’s test center at the Nürburgring, and being fitted on the Cayenne facelift model was jointly developed with Porsche.

The tread pattern was designed to deliver a quiet ride, and the tire’s groove area and a specially developed compound have been adjusted for better performance in dry and wet road conditions, according to Yokohama Rubber. Porsche has used Yokohama tires as OE on its Cayenne from the initial model and the tire’s sidewall bears Porsche’s “NC0” mark, a recognition granted to the select group of the world’s tire makers that supply OE tires to Porsche.

