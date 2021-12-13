Connect with us
Breaking the Buying Trance with Steve Ferrante

Steve Ferrante, CEO of Sale Away LLC and the producer and host of Pinnacle Performance Training, explains the keys to a successful sales process in the latest episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review.

When a customer calls or comes into your tire dealership, it’s easy to get into a rhythm and read from a script. What can I do for you today? What’s the year, make and model of your vehicle? What’s your tire size? Important questions, sure. However, this is called “winging it;” it’s not a true sales process, says Steve Ferrante, CEO of Sale Away LLC and the producer and host of Pinnacle Performance Training, a program that teaches independent tire and auto service businesses how to improve customer relations, build winning team cultures and produce greater sales results.

With more than 30 years of successful sales and management training experience, Ferrante is employed by many of Tire Review‘s Top Shops as a sales coach that helps establish a sales process based on a company’s values toward customer service. In addition to being a regular contributor to Tire Review, Ferrante grew up in and around his family’s auto service business in Massachusetts and is an avid auto enthusiast.

In this episode of What’s Trending with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX, Ferrante delves into:

  • How his roots growing up in the automotive repair business led him to be an automotive enthusiast and car collector: (0:45)
  • The goals of Steve’s Pinnacle Performance Training process and how it helps break service advisors and customers from “the buying trance;” (2:50)
  • The keys to a successful and unsuccessful sales process and how dealers can redefine their competition with a good sales process; (6:09)
  • The “why” behind people do and don’t buy from a particular place and the key to engaging with customers to keep them coming back; (10:05)
  • The one KPI dealers should track come the new year and the best way dealers can set and achieve goals (14:50)

Watch above or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PlayYouTube and Spreaker

