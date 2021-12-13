Breaking the Buying Trance with Steve Ferrante

When a customer calls or comes into your tire dealership, it’s easy to get into a rhythm and read from a script. What can I do for you today? What’s the year, make and model of your vehicle? What’s your tire size? Important questions, sure. However, this is called “winging it;” it’s not a true sales process, says Steve Ferrante , CEO of Sale Away LLC and the producer and host of Pinnacle Performance Training , a program that teaches independent tire and auto service businesses how to improve customer relations, build winning team cultures and produce greater sales results.

Click Here to Read More

With more than 30 years of successful sales and management training experience, Ferrante is employed by many of Tire Review‘s Top Shops as a sales coach that helps establish a sales process based on a company’s values toward customer service. In addition to being a regular contributor to Tire Review, Ferrante grew up in and around his family’s auto service business in Massachusetts and is an avid auto enthusiast.

In this episode of What’s Trending with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX, Ferrante delves into: