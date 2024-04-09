 AMN Drivetime with Schaeffler's Jerry Conroy

AMN Drivetime with Schaeffler’s Jerry Conroy

Jerry Conroy shares insights into his career trajectory, the evolving landscape of the company's aftermarket operations, and its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, Bill Babcox is joined by Jerry Conroy, vice president USA and Canada, Automotive Aftermarket for Schaeffler. Conroy shared insights into his career trajectory, mentorship experiences, and the evolving landscape of aftermarket operations.

Conroy’s journey into the aftermarket began during his college years. He stumbled upon an internship at Bendix, a commercial vehicle supplier based in Elyria, Ohio—his hometown. Little did he know that this opportunity would kickstart a career spanning 17 years at Bendix, and later transition into a leadership role at Schaeffler in the automotive aftermarket.

Reflecting on his career progression, Jerry acknowledges the pivotal role of mentorship. From his own father imparting the wisdom of the “six Ps,” to the guidance received from industry leaders like Joe McAleese, former CEO of Bendix, mentorship played a crucial role in shaping Jerry’s approach to leadership and professional growth.

As Vice President of North America Automotive Aftermarket Sales at Bendix, Jerry’s responsibilities evolved, encompassing strategic business development and sales initiatives. Upon transitioning to Schaeffler, his role expanded to overseeing the automotive aftermarket division in the US and Canada. 

Looking ahead, Schaeffler’s strategic endeavors in e-mobility represent a significant area of focus to Conroy. With plans for a new facility in Dover, Ohio, dedicated to producing e-drives and e-axles, he emphasizes Schaeffler’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. 

As the automotive industry undergoes a paradigm shift toward electrification, he says Schaeffler aims to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, catering to evolving market needs while fostering environmental stewardship.

Through sustainability initiatives focused on waste reduction, emissions mitigation and employee engagement, Schaeffler endeavors to drive positive change while addressing societal and environmental challenges.

Episode Overview

  • How going to the Fisher School of Business at The Ohio State University and growing up in Elyria, Ohio, influenced Conroy’s path into the automotive aftermarket (00:42);
  • Conroy’s inspiration and mentorship experiences from his father and the former CEO of Bendix, Joe McAleese (2:32);
  • Conroy explains his current role as Vice President US and Canada, Automotive Aftermarket for Schaeffler (5:37);
  • An overview of the plans for Schaeffler’s distribution center expansion in Strongsville, Ohio (7:05);
  • Plans for another facility in Dover, Ohio, look toward the future of the automotive aftermarket industry (9:24);
  • Conroy discusses the importance of sustainability to Schaeffler and how the company turns it into action (14:04);
  • The lightning round (17:44).

