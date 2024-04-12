 Introduction to the Maverick Tire Changer

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Video

Introduction to the Maverick Tire Changer

Joe Keene of Babcox Media speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen about Hunter’s premium center-clamp Maverick tire changer.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s premium center-clamp Maverick tire changer and runs through a demonstration of a typical low-profile sidewall procedure.

Related Articles

This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

You May Also Like

dan-murphy-1400
TR-Continental-marketing
Michelin-Sustainability-Summit-1400
TR-Continental-LT-tires
Video

Continental Tire’s lessons learned from over 120 years of retreading

John Cox, head of retread truck tires Americas, discusses retread market trends in 2024 and the importance of tire dealers advising their fleet customers on the benefits of retreading.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
WT-YT-Continental-Retread-1400

They say that 10,000 hours of practice will make you an expert at whatever task you've set your mind to. If that's the case, what does 120 years of practice make you? (That's 1,051,000 hours, for the record).

In 2023, Continental marked its 120th year of retreading truck and bus tires. Today, the tire manufacturer retreads more than one million truck and bus tires worldwide every year – conserving resources and reducing costs all along the way. In fact, according to a study by the Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental, Safety and Energy Technology (UMSICHT), retreaded tires reduce CO2 emissions by up to 50% compared to new tires. The amount of recycled and renewable materials in retreaded tires can be up to 85%.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
How to avoid TPMS sensor signal transmission limitations

Focus on tool positioning, try not to block the signal, avoid RF clashing and double-check the make, model, year and frequency.

By Christian Hinton
How AI is being used in your shop

AI has been around in the aftermarket for over 20 years, making life easier for techs and shop owners without ever threatening their jobs.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-AI
How do you define a tire tier?

Tire dealers provided various views on what attributes define a tire manufacturer’s tier.

By Christian Hinton
RwtNMAR tire tiers
Tesla Model 3 TPMS service

Resetting and programming TPMS sensors for a Tesla is a lot like any other vehicle, and the challenge is still the same: keeping the light off.

By Tire Review Staff
bendpakEVgarageTPMS-1400

Other Posts

Three spark plug service and replacement tips

How to avoid and overcome roadblocks that may come up during the removal or installation of spark plugs.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-sparkplug
Strategies for employee engagement and effective hiring practices

Managers play a pivotal role in shaping company culture and setting the tone for the organization.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-hiring
Can you jumpstart an EV?

First thing’s first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

By Tire Review Staff
bendpakEVgarage12Vjump
Omni United CEO: How tire manufacturers can drive dealer profits in diverse markets

G.S. Sareen tells us how Omni United helps tire dealers make money by focusing on the most important tire design attributes to consumers.

By David Sickels
WT-YT-omni-1400