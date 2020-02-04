Connect with us

What’s Treading, Ep. 9: Communicating with Customers

Last October, we hosted our annual Top Shop Event in Nashville, Tennessee, where our 2019 Top Shop winner, finalists, as well as past winners and finalists, came together to share industry best practices, what’s working in their business, what’s not and what they see as the future of our industry.

In this episode of What’s Treading, we talk with our Top Shops about how they handle communicating with customers, setting appointments and ways they make the customer experience positive and memorable at their shops.

 Listen above or subscribe to What’s Treading on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker.

