Nominations for 2024’s Top Shop award are now open

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
topShop-1400

You know you’re the top tire dealer in town. Why not be recognized for it? It’s time again to nominate your shop (or a great one you know!) to win the 2024 Tire Review Top Shop Award, presented by Coats. Click here to start recognizing independent tire dealers today!

Now in its 17th year, Tire Review is once again searching for the “best of the best” independent tire dealers in North America with its industry-leading Top Shop Awards program. These dealers are a pillar in their communities and epitomize the key attributes of a highly successful business.

The Top Shop Award is designed to recognize extraordinary and elite independent tire dealers across the country who exemplify quality, innovation, service excellence and professionalism in all they do. These tire dealers and their stellar teams are always raising the bar of what quality customer service looks like in the tire business.

Here’s how it works:

  • We will have one Top Shop Winner. Nominations will be narrowed to the Top 10 and a winner will be chosen by an independent panel of judges from the Top 10 shops.
  • To provide judges with more information about each shop, those in the Top 10 will be asked to submit a video or written essay about certain aspects of their business. The more information each business gives will help the judges make a decision.
  • Those that are not chosen as the winner will be selected to participate in other Tire Review editorial opportunities to showcase their business and its operations.
  • Prizes are still included! The Winner will receive a cash prize from Tire Review, equipment from Coats and an invitation to other industry events, including the 2024 SEMA Show!

Are you the next Top Shop? Do you know an independent tire dealer who deserves this honor? Click here to nominate a shop for this prestigious award.

