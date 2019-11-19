Podcasts/What's Treading
November 19, 2019

What’s Treading, Ep. 7: 2019 Top Shop Winner on Tech, the Tire Industry and Advice

Madeleine Winer

Madeleine Winer,administrator

View bio

In this episode of “What’s Treading with Tire Review,” we speak with Alpio Barbara, owner of Redwood General Tire and Tire Review’s 2019 Top Shop Winner.

Barbara shares how his 19-bay Silicon Valley megastore has changed in the last 12 years since first being named a Top Shop Finalist in 2007 and delves into what excites him – and worries him – about the industry going forward. He also shares his advice for other shop owners and how his shop has stayed ahead of the curve to meet customer demand.

Listen above or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker.

