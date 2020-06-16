Vredestein Reveals New Brand Look

Apollo Tyres Ltd. has unveiled its new look for the Vredestein brand.

The company says the new look supports Vredestein’s global growth ambition, whilst enhancing its European heritage, performance and design. Apollo Tyres partnered with the London-based agency Jones Knowles Ritchie for the redesign of the Vredestein brand.

According to Benoit Rivallant, president and CEO of Apollo Tyres Europe, “We are very excited with Vredestein’s new visual identity. Design and performance have been Vredestein’s DNA since the past 111 years. This is a historic milestone for us as we look forward to showcasing Vredestein strengths in unique and fresh ways.”

The refreshed brand identity will be rolled out in the next 12-18 months across all categories and geographies.