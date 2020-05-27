Vredestein Launches Comtrac 2 Winter+, All-Season+ Tires

Click Here to Read More

The company says the new models feature an improved tread compound that is more resistant to wear.

The Comtrac 2 All Season+ and Comtrac 2 Winter+ models feature a relatively high density of metallic cord in the steel belts that make the tread even stiffer, providing superior stability with heavy loads and excellent control when cornering, Vredestein says.

The new Comtrac+ versions retain their predecessors’ performance in terms of traction, stability and handling, and incorporate a special grade of reinforcing filler that gives them longer tread life of over 20% on average, Vredestein says.

The Comtrac 2 All Season+ includes a tailor-made compound for performance on both wet surfaces and snow. The Comtrac 2 Winter+ also comprises an optimized compound that contains silica to provide higher tread flexibility at low temperatures and which aligns its stiffness with the pattern to ensure improved performance in terms of handling and braking on snow, the company says.

The two models are now in stock: the Comtrac 2 All Season+ in 14 sizes and Comtrac 2 Winter+ in 13 sizes.