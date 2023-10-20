Uniroyal Tires Spotlights Metastatic Breast Cancer

Uniroyal Tires said it is shining a light on breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer in October by lighting the Uniroyal Giant Tire in Allen Park, Michigan. Throughout October, the tire will be lit pink. On Oct. 13, the tire was lit pink, green and teal in recognition of Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Uniroyal is also donating $1,000 to METAvivor Research & Support, an organization dedicated to people with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, the company said. Metastatic breast cancer is not curable and means the cancer has spread from the breast to other parts of the body.