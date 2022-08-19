Uniroyal Tires Relaunch Commercial Truck Tire Line

Uniroyal Tires has relaunched its commercial truck portfolio with the introduction of three tire offers for the U.S., along with a redesigned website to support the effort.

The new lines are the Uniroyal LT2 Line Haul Trailer tire, the RS2 Regional Steer tire and the RD2 Regional Drive tire. Additionally, the website is more modern and convenient, Uniroyal said.

Uniroyal says the LT2 Line Haul Trailer tire is now available at authorized Uniroyal truck tire dealers, in both standard and low-profile sizes for 22.5- and 24.5-in. rim diameters. The RS2 Regional Steer and RD2 Regional Drive tires are also available at Uniroyal dealers. The RS2 and RD2 will have extended sizes into the 19.5- and 17.5-in. rim diameters to support last-mile-delivery fleets.

Uniroyal says additional offers will be coming later in the year to address the needs of fleets for line haul drive tire position and on or off-road commercial truck tire applications.