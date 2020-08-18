Connect with us

Triangle Gets Exclusive Distributor for Diamondback Line

Taskmaster Components will be the exclusive distributor of Diamondback specialty trailer (ST) tires as part of their ensembles. The Diamondback brand is manufactured by Triangle Tire.

The OEM customers of Taskmaster Components, headquartered in Mount Pleasant, TX, include manufacturers of utility trailers, recreation vehicles, livestock trailers and over-the-road dry van trailers. The company says it utilizes just in time (JIT) logistics to deliver cosmetically and structurally perfect tire and wheel assemblies to manufacturers.

Sid Parr, who heads up the Diamondback brand division for Triangle Tire USA, said the Diamondback STR line-up for Taskmaster Components will feature a total of nine sizes in two tread patterns, including an all-steel ST tire for heavier trailers.

