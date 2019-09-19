Vogue Tyre Releases Limited-Edition Red Stripe Radial Tire

To celebrate Vogue Tyre & Rubber Company’s 105-year anniversary, the company is has produced the limited-edition Red Stripe tire.

The Red Stripe will only come in three sizes: 235/55R17, 245/40R20 and 285/45R22.

“One-hundred-five years in business is something to celebrate. With our legacy of providing the most distinctive tires we wanted to do a special edition tyre that tied into our storied heritage. Our whitewall tires that we produced in the ’50s actually had our logo in red over the whitewall. So, we wanted to pay homage to our history with again adding red to our tires.” said Greg Hathcock, president of Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company.