Triangle Tire Hires New Senior Development Engineer

Tire Review Staff

Longtime tire industry engineer Brad Wurst has accepted the position of senior development engineer of A3T, the technical center for Triangle Tire in Akron.

Wurst joins Triangle Tire from a recent post at Smithers Materials Science and Engineering. His tire engineering experience includes 20 years with Bridgestone Americas and seven years with Cooper Tire, including a one-year stint as a TBR development engineer at Cooper Tire’s Shanghai facility.

“We’re thrilled to have Brad join the Triangle team,” said Tim Baker, deputy general manager of A3T. “Brad’s experience and commitment will certainly enhance the technical capabilities of this office to support Triangle Tire’s global development efforts, particularly product development initiatives for the North American market.”

