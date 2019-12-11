Products/Trelleborg Wheel Systems
December 11, 2019

Trelleborg Introduces Tire for Rice Farming

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Trelleborg-Wheel-Systems-Rice-Farming

Trelleborg Wheel Systems introduced its latest addition to the TM600 tire line, the new 480/80R50 ProgressiveTraction Rice tire designed specifically for rice farming, at the 2019 USA Rice Outlook Conference in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Ydo Doornbos, North and Central America regional president of Trelleborg Wheel Systems, said, “The planting and harvesting of rice over the last few years has changed dramatically; however since Trelleborg is a solution-based company, we set out to develop a product that can be used in all environments, even in significant roading conditions, without sacrificing driver comfort, fuel economy or traction in wet soils: the new 480/80R50 ProgressiveTraction Rice.”

Over the past two years in developing the tire, Trelleborg has gathered input from Petter Farms, a family-owned, 800-acre rice farm in Stuttgart, Arkansas, as well as another family-owned and operated business for agricultural tires, Bobby Henard Tire in Brinkley, Arkansas. Both have considerable experience, with Petter Farms being in the same family for over 100 years and Bobby Henard Tire operating since 1965.

