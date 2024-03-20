BKT to showcase its EarthMax range at AGG1 Academy & Expo

BKT will be at the AGG1 Academy & Expo in booth 353, showcasing tires from its EarthMax range. Over 400 exhibitors operating in the world of aggregates in specialized areas such as asphalt, paving and road maintenance will join the expo from March 25-27 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN.

At booth 353, BKT said it is going to display its flagships for the OTR world, namely three all-steel radial tires from the EarthMax range. Among these, BKT said its EarthMax SR 41 is for loaders and dozers in transport, loading and grading applications; EarthMax SR 45 M is ideal for long-haul operations; while EarthMax SR 53 is particularly designed for loaders, dozers, and low-profile dump trucks (LPDTs) operating under conditions in rocky environments, including operations in underground mines and at demolition sites.

BKT said its booth will also feature a wide selection of giveaways, including baseball caps, Bik & Tik coloring books, soccer balls and EarthMax key chains.

“BKT has always considered attending the AGG1 a top priority, and this year is no different,” Chris Rhoades, vice president of OTR at BKT USA said. “Participation in the show is key to our success within the USA market and enables us to stay competitive in the aggregates field. We look forward to meeting with many key customers, partners, and potential customers from all over the world. These conversations help pave the way for future collaborations and business opportunities.”