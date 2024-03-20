 BKT to showcase its EarthMax range at AGG1 Academy & Expo

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

BKT to showcase its EarthMax range at AGG1 Academy & Expo

At booth 353, BKT said it is going to display its flagships for the OTR world, namely three all-steel radial tires from the EarthMax range.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
BKT-AGG1-expo-1400

BKT will be at the AGG1 Academy & Expo in booth 353, showcasing tires from its EarthMax range. Over 400 exhibitors operating in the world of aggregates in specialized areas such as asphalt, paving and road maintenance will join the expo from March 25-27 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN.

Related Articles

At booth 353, BKT said it is going to display its flagships for the OTR world, namely three all-steel radial tires from the EarthMax range. Among these, BKT said its EarthMax SR 41 is for loaders and dozers in transport, loading and grading applications; EarthMax SR 45 M is ideal for long-haul operations; while EarthMax SR 53 is particularly designed for loaders, dozers, and low-profile dump trucks (LPDTs) operating under conditions in rocky environments, including operations in underground mines and at demolition sites.

BKT said its booth will also feature a wide selection of giveaways, including baseball caps, Bik & Tik coloring books, soccer balls and EarthMax key chains.

“BKT has always considered attending the AGG1 a top priority, and this year is no different,” Chris Rhoades, vice president of OTR at BKT USA said. “Participation in the show is key to our success within the USA market and enables us to stay competitive in the aggregates field. We look forward to meeting with many key customers, partners, and potential customers from all over the world. These conversations help pave the way for future collaborations and business opportunities.”

You May Also Like

YRC-combo-1400
BKT-surgical-equipment-donation-1400
Daytona-200-Hero-Image-1400
CMA-FR610-tire
News

Kal Tire names new president

Corey Parks joined Kal Tire in September 2023 as a member of the senior management team.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Kal-Tire-Corey-Parks

After 15 years as president of Kal Tire and 37 years with the company his father founded, Robert Foord is transitioning to the role of executive vice-chair of the board and Corey Parks has assumed the role of president as of March 1. Parks is a senior executive with more than 22 years of experience in leadership positions with Les Schwab Tire Centers in the US, with his most recent roles being chief administrative officer, executive vice president, secretary and general counsel, Kal Tire said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Continental introduces digital tool to check truck tire health

Continental said it’s allowing fleets and truck drivers to test the system for free and users can configure up to five vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
continental_pp_conticonnect_lite
Turbo Wholesale Tires launches new associate dealer program during dealer conference

The single-day event highlighted Turbo’s proprietary, Lexani, Lionhart and Rolling Big Power (RBP) tire brands.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-meeting
McCarthy Tire hosts leadership meeting

The event brought together representatives from sales, store managers, regional leaders, corporate department heads and executives.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-Tire-leadership-meeting
Apollo Tires debuts marketing campaign for longhaul truck tires at TMC

This campaign comes one year after Apollo Tires debuted its long-haul truck tire range at the TMC Expo.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Smart-Tires-campaign

Other Posts

GRI’s Green XLR Earth, Ultimate Green XT tires to include highly sustainable materials

The Green XLR Earth series is made with 87.3% sustainable material and the Ultimate Green XT tire is made with 93.5% sustainable material.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Next-Generation
Bridging the past and present: Totten Tire may be Birch Run’s best kept secret in tires

The single-location shop has always been able to draw the business it needs to keep busy, keep customers happy, and keep true to its roots.

By Denise Koeth
K&M-Totten-Tire-Owners-1400
Pilot to add 30 Southern Tire Mart shops to its travel center network

Over the next year, the company plans to add more than 30 STMP shops to its travel centers for a total of over 85 locations across the country.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy Tire Service promotes new VP of human resources

Ann Sadusky joined the McCarthy team in October 2018 and has directed its human resource department since that time.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-Ann-Sadusky--1400