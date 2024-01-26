CMA, Double Coin to highlight products at the World Ag Expo

CMA/Double Coin Tires is participating at this year’s World Ag Expo, held in Tulare, Calif., from Feb. 13-15. Özka Tires, CMA’s distributed agriculture tire brand, will join Double Coin at Booth H52. Double Coin will showcase the REM group of radial OTR and industrial tires while Özka Tires displayed will include the Agro and KNK models.

“The partnership between CMA/Double Coin and ÖZKA has been expanding every year and we’re excited to share new products and programs with the industry at this very important Expo,” Tony Cresta, product manager for OTR at CMA, said. “The World Ag Expo is one of the largest farm shows where we see the new and innovative specialty equipment that is used in the Western US.”

CMA said it will be offering show specials on products for those who stop by Booth H52.