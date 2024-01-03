Toyo Tires, UFC Renew Partnership

Toyo Tire U.S.A. said it will continue its partnership with UFC after a multi-year extension. This new agreement will provide the brand with exposure in every UFC event held in the United States, including integrated broadcast features and branding inside the Octagon. In addition, UFC and Toyo Tires will continue to collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC’s digital and social channels, which reach more than 243 million users worldwide.

“Toyo Tires is one of the best partners we’ve had,” UFC CEO Dana White said. “Toyo believed in us long before anyone else did. They have supported this sport and our fighters for nearly 20 years.”

UFC produces more than 40 live events annually in arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries.