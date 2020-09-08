Dobbs Tire Opens 41st Store, Breaks Ground on 42nd

Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers, Inc. officially opened its 41st store in Eureka, Missouri, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and broke ground for its 42nd store in Edwardsville, Illinois, to open in March 2021.

The new Eureka store, located at 1299 West Fifth Street, in Eureka, Missouri, employs 13 associates. It encompasses 12,000 square feet and features nine tire and automotive service bays, a showroom and a customer waiting area.

Pictured are (left to right) Dustin Dobbs, vice president and director of retail; David Dobbs, president and chief executive officer; and Mike Collet, vice president and marketing manager.

The company’s spring 2021 store opening — Dobbs’ second in Edwardsville and its eighth retail outlet in southern Illinois — is being constructed on a 1.5-acre parcel at 1200 South State Route 157, in Edwardsville, Illinois. The facility will encompass 12,000 square feet and include 12 tire and automotive service bays, a showroom and a customer waiting area. Approximately 15 associates are expected to be employed.