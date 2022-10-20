Goodyear to Invest in Topeka Tire Plant

Goodyear’s tire manufacturing facility in Tokpeka, Kansas, could be in store for an expansion backed by significant investment. Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement to help improve Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s Topeka tire plant, according to a press release from Go Topeka economic development. Goodyear’s Topeka plant focuses on commercial and off-highway tires.

Previously referred to as “Project Boomerang,” Goodyear is projected to make a five-year investment of $125 million and create 40 new full-time jobs. According to Go Topeka, the investment is expected to result in an estimated economic impact locally of $480 million over 10 years. The performance-based incentive for this project is up to $585,000, resulting in a 713% return on investment for Topeka/Shawnee County, according to Go Topeka.

“Our Topeka facility is integral to our operations, and this investment will help position Goodyear to continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” says Tim Davis, manufacturing director for Goodyear-Topeka.

“This company has a long history in our community and continues to impact and help grow the Topeka/Shawnee County economy,” says JEDO Chair Aaron Mays.