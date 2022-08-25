Toyo Tire U.S.A. Promotes Rob Lovi to VP of Sales

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has promoted Rob Lovi to vice president of sales, beginning August 22, 2022. Previously serving as the director of sales and national strategic accounts, Lovi’s promotion is a part of the company’s succession plan following the appointment of Mike Graber to president and CEO earlier this year. Lovi first joined Toyo Tires as a director of sales in July 2018 and brings nearly 18 years of tire industry experience to the role.

“As Toyo Tires continues its rapid growth in the United States, Lovi’s sales leadership and extensive experience within the tire industry will help support our future goals and serve our dealers well,” Graber says. “We are thrilled to have him assume this new role with us moving forward.”

A graduate of Concordia University with a degree in Economics, Lovi has previously served in management at Michelin North America and as vice president of sales and marketing for Vector Fleet Management, LLC.

MORE: Toyo’s Graber: More Tires Coming for U.S. Market, All-Weather is ‘Growth Segment’