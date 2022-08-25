Connect with us
RobLovi_ToyoTires

People

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Promotes Rob Lovi to VP of Sales

Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has promoted Rob Lovi to vice president of sales, beginning August 22, 2022. Previously serving as the director of sales and national strategic accounts, Lovi’s promotion is a part of the company’s succession plan following the appointment of Mike Graber to president and CEO earlier this year. Lovi first joined Toyo Tires as a director of sales in July 2018 and brings nearly 18 years of tire industry experience to the role.

Advertisement

“As Toyo Tires continues its rapid growth in the United States, Lovi’s sales leadership and extensive experience within the tire industry will help support our future goals and serve our dealers well,” Graber says. “We are thrilled to have him assume this new role with us moving forward.”

A graduate of Concordia University with a degree in Economics, Lovi has previously served in management at Michelin North America and as vice president of sales and marketing for Vector Fleet Management, LLC.

MORE: Toyo’s Graber: More Tires Coming for U.S. Market, All-Weather is ‘Growth Segment’

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Nucap Appoints New VP of Business Development

People: Longtime Marangoni CEO Passes Away

People: CMA/Double Coin Appoints Aaron Murphy as Senior Vice President

People: CMA Announces Retirement of Walt Weller

Advertisement

on

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Promotes Rob Lovi to VP of Sales

on

Martin Winter Joins ZC Rubber Europe Technical Center

on

Darren McLea Joins Molloy Sales Development

on

Tom Glaser Joins Bartec USA
Connect with us

Trending Now

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Service: Launch Tech Releases The X-431 ADAS Pro Plus

Commercial Tires: Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Service: Catalytic Converter Theft: How it Can Affect Your Shop

Service: Hunter Engineering Offers Consumable Parts Ordering on Website

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hamaton

Hamaton
Phone: 248-308-3856
47815 West Rd., Ste D-109, Wixom MI 48393
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

Longtime Marangoni CEO Passes Away

People

CMA Announces Retirement of Walt Weller

People

CMA/Double Coin Appoints Aaron Murphy as Senior Vice President
Doug Kershaw BKT Tires USA vice president Doug Kershaw BKT Tires USA vice president

People

BKT Announces Leadership Transition in U.S., Canada
Connect
Tire Review Magazine