News

Sixth Annual Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest Returns

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. is inviting automotive photographers to submit their best “black and white” shot for the sixth annual Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest. The event will be returning to Ancillary Studios in Costa Mesa, CA on August 27. 

Entries will be judged based on their originality; artistic composition and technical aspect; embodiment of the Toyo Tires’ brand and lifestyle; and the inclusion of this year’s theme, a “black and white” image with no color. Submissions are due no later than Wednesday, July 6 11:59:59 p.m. PT.

Photographers can submit photographs and find contest details here.

