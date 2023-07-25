 Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Gets New CEO, COO

Iori Suzuki, chairman, president and chief executive officer, is retiring after 18 years of service at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Toyo Tires CEO COO

Toyo Tire Corporation of Japan (Toyo Tire) announced the following executive appointments at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas (TTHA), effective Aug. 1.

Tatsuo Mitsuhata has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer of TTHA in Costa Mesa, California. He will also continue as Toyo Tire’s director, vice president and corporate officer of sales headquarters. Through his 35-year career at Toyo Tire, Mitsuhata has served as president and CEO of Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. and of Toyo Tire Europe GmbH.

Nobuo Yoshida has been appointed president and chief operating officer of TTHA. Yoshida previously served as TTHA’s senior vice president, strategic planning and supply chain management. Through his 21-year career at Toyo Tire, Yoshida’s roles have included managing director of Toyo Tyre (UK) Ltd. and sales director of Toyo Tire Europe GmbH. Yoshida was also assigned to Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. between 2005 and 2011.

Iori Suzuki, chairman, president and chief executive officer, is retiring after 18 years of service at TTHA. Suzuki joined TTHA as senior vice president and general counsel, and was significantly involved in establishing the company’s first U.S. tire manufacturing plant in White, Georgia, the company says. He was appointed TTHA’s president and Toyo Tire’s corporate officer in 2016. He added the titles of TTHA chief executive officer in 2017 and TTHA chairman in 2018, and was promoted earlier this year to senior corporate officer of Toyo Tire.

“On behalf of Toyo Tire, I congratulate Mr. Suzuki on his retirement and thank him for his invaluable contributions to the Company. Mr. Suzuki devoted himself to enhancing Toyo’s corporate function in North America, as well as the Company’s governance and compliance processes, even prior to his appointment as TTHA’s President in 2016,” Takashi Shimizu, president & CEO of Toyo Tire Corporation, said.

