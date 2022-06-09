TireHub Hires Grant Dismore as Vice President of Operations

TireHub has hired Grant Dismore to fill the role of vice president of operations.

Dismore has previously served in executive roles at Interstate Batteries, the Dr. Pepper Snapple Group and Cadbury Schweppes Americas Beverages. He has extensive experience in customer-facing delivery operations, distribution strategy implementation, large fleet operations and complex supply chain initiatives, the company says. Under his direction as executive vice president and chief supply chain officer, Interstate Batteries was awarded Supplier of the Year from Honda Motor Company, Toyota North America and Subaru.

