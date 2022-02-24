TireHub Appoints Ted Becker as Chief Executive Officer

Click Here to Read More

TireHub says Becker joined TireHub in August 2020 and has more than twenty-five years of experience in the tire and automotive industries, specializing in business transformation and commercial growth. Becker served as the interim CEO for the company in October 2021.

Prior to joining TireHub, the company says Becker served as the president of Exide Technologies, responsible for its automotive and industrial business units. Even before that, at Michelin, he held various sales and marketing positions in both the passenger and truck business units, including key roles of director of sales and vice president of marketing.