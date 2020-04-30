Honda TPMS: What You Need to Know

Honda direct TPMS systems are different compared to domestic TPMS systems because they require a scan tool or a TPMS tool that connects to the OBDII port to program sensor IDs and positions. There are no special tricks or procedures to avoid this process. However, there are exceptions to the rule, like the Honda Pilot (automatic relearn) and vehicles that have indirect TPMS systems, like the Civic and Accord on 2013 to current models.

Most dedicated TPMS tools can activate the sensor to collect the sensor ID and its position on the vehicle. It then feeds the information through the OBDII port to the TPMS module. It is possible to key in the sensor IDs using a scan tool that can access the TPMS module.

The magic number for Honda direct TPMS systems is 28 mph. Once the vehicle has reached 28 mph for at least one minute, it confirms the sensor signals, IDs and pressures. The 28 mph is not detected by the sensors, but rather through the serial data bus and the TPMS module. Honda reasons that, at this speed, there is less of a chance of interference from other sensors and radio frequencies.

If a customer comes in with a TPMS light on solid, inflate the tires and test-drive the vehicle at 28 mph or more for at least one minute, and the low tire pressure indicator should go off. The 28 mph rule should also be followed after every relearn or reprogram procedure.

For indirect systems, there are three magic numbers in the form of: 40-60 mph for 20 minutes. The process is initiated by pressing the TPMS reset button or information center in the instrument cluster.

Codes & Fail-Safe Modes

Hondas typically have two TPMS lights in the instrument cluster for direct systems. One light is the ISO-standard tread light that indicates there is a low tire. The other light is a “TPMS” (spelled out) light that is a warning/MIL indicator light. When a Honda TPMS system detects a problem, the TPMS control unit sets a code, but shifts to fail-safe mode and does not alert the driver to low tire pressures. Once the code is set, on the next key cycle, the TPMS light will flash between 30-90 seconds and then remain on. A healthy system will flash the light for two seconds and then turn off.

TPMS codes in the non-volatile memory will not be cleared by disconnecting the battery. Clearing a code will require a scan or TPMS tool that can communicate with the TPMS module. The memory can hold all the TPMS codes that could possibly be set. But, when the same code is detected more than once, the most recent one overwrites the previous one, so only the latest DTC of each type is stored.