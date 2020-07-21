Tire Pros Names Digital Air Strike Social Media Partner

Tire Pros has selected Digital Air Strike as its exclusive national social media partner for organic and paid social.

Digital Air Strike is now responsible for Tire Pros’ social media posting (both organic and paid social), strategy and performance analytics, tying into their overall branding efforts on a national level. Digital Air Strike will use its proprietary technology and targeting to reach in-market service customers on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Digital Air Strike says it has been using social media during the COVID-19 pandemic to promote Tire Pros’ safe servicing, including pick-up and drop-off services.