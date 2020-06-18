ATD’s Tire Pros Expands by 10 Stores

Click Here to Read More

The new stores are in Arizona, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

“We are pleased to welcome the ten new Tire Pros locations from multiple markets to our growing network of franchises, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Greg Bell, president at Tire Pros. “The Tire Pros team is grateful to experience growth and is determined to continue to offer marketing and operational support to these new franchisees. Each location is committed to adapting their offerings in order to provide the best customer service experience. We are honored that they chose and trust Tire Pros and look forward to helping their businesses flourish.”

New franchise locations include: Haralson’s Tire Pros in Morenci, Arizona, owned by John and Andrea Haralson; HI-LO Auto Sales in Ellicott City, Maryland, owned by Roland “Bo” Cavell; Pace Tire & Auto in Middle Village, New York, owned by Larry Vollano and Hamza Ozkumru; Tires Plus Inc. of Morganton in Morganton, North Carolina, owned by Ronnie Lefevers; Van’s Tire of E Market and Van Tire of Canton Rd. in Akron, Ohio, owned by Joshua Baughman; Jack Rogers Tire in Aiken, South Carolina, owned by James Rogers; Pampa Tire in Pampa, Texas, owned by Phillip and Glenn Kalich; Cas Automotive Repair in Layto, Utah, owned by Cory Lloyd; and Trent’s Tires in American Fork, Utah, owned by Trent and Teresa Willemin.