 Bridgestone, Tight End University Partner on Youth Literacy

Bridgestone and TEU donated $50,000 to support literacy initiatives in four participating organizations and schools.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Greg-Olsen,-Travis-Kelce,-George-Kittle-and-Marko-Ibrahim-at-TEU-Summit

Bridgestone and Tight End University (TEU) welcomed local youth to the annual TEU Summit in Nashville, Tenn., to support literacy. To commemorate their third year of working together in service to the Nashville community, Bridgestone and TEU also announced a joint donation of $50,000 to four participating organizations and schools to bolster literacy initiatives.

At the event, students from four Nashville-area organizations and schools were invited to observe and engage with some of the NFL’s top Tight Ends, including TEU founders George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) and Greg Olsen. Afterward, students attended an interactive, off-site program connecting players, students and Bridgestone teammates to talk about learning and the importance of reading.

“One of the most important ways young people can shape strong paths – whether they become football players or automotive technicians – is to read. It’s a skill that we take for granted far too often,” said Marko Ibrahim, president, Bridgestone retail operations.

