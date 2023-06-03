Bridgestone Plant Wins Safety Award for the Sixth Time

Bridgestone Americas‘ announced that its commercial truck and bus radial (TBR) tire manufacturing facility in Warren County, Tennessee, received its sixth Volunteer STAR (Safety Through Accountability and Recognition) award. The Volunteer STAR Award is a nationally recognized program patterned after the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).

Because the company has received the award, its Warren County facility is considered a Volunteer STAR site.

“As we expand and continue to invest in our operations in Warren County, we are thankful to all of our teammates and retirees who are directly responsible for delivering the best-in-class commercial truck and bus tires our customers know and expect from Bridgestone,” said Tim Painter, plant manager, Warren County Tire Plant, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC. “The cooperation between the plant and the local union is a positive contributor to our continued success. The impact our Warren County teammates make through the products they manufacture is at the core of our business, and we couldn’t do it without this team’s daily commitment to safety, quality, innovation and efficiency in all of our operations.”

There are currently 33 Volunteer STAR sites in Tennessee. Bridgestone said the standard for participation in the STAR program confirms a company’s safety and health program helps reduce accidents and injuries. As part of the program, TOSHA removes employers from programmed compliance inspection lists for three years.