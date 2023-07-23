 TIA Board Elects Devens, Trum as Officers

People

The new executive committee members will begin their terms in October.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
The Tire Industry Association (TIA) elected two current board members to its executive committee during its recent mid-year board meeting. Russ Devens, of McCarthy Tire Service, who has chaired TIA’s training & education committee since 2020, was voted in as secretary, while TJ Trum, of Pomp’s Tire Service Inc. and chair of the association’s government affairs committee, was elected treasurer. Trum will replace TIA Treasurer Mike Wolfe of Southeastern Wholesale Tire, who is stepping down this fall after 14 years on the board, including seven as treasurer.

The new TIA officers will officially begin their terms Oct. 30 during the TIA board meeting in Las Vegas prior to the opening of the 2023 Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show. 

A TIA board member for the past five years, Devens works as director of safety and risk management at McCarthy Tire. His election as TIA secretary places him in line to become the association’s president in 2026-2027. Trum, Pomp’s Tire’s general counsel, joined the board in 2019 and was re-elected to a second three-year term in 2022.

Commenting on his upcoming role, Devens thanked the TIA board and membership for the opportunity to serve as association secretary. “I look forward to continuing the focus of training and safety within the tire industry,” he said.

Trum also serves on TIA’s strategic planning and training & education committees and leads the association’s support of Trucker’s Against Trafficking.

“I appreciate and am humbled by those in the industry that have entrusted me to assist the Tire Industry Association in this new role,” Trum said. “Having participated as an active member of the board for several years now, I’m regularly inspired by the great work being performed by the staff and teammates of the TIA. I look forward to contributing towards and investing in the continued advocacy and training efforts by TIA in the exciting years to come.”

People

Military Vet, Harvard Grad Sets Sights on Growing with Tire Pros

With 30 locations under Northern Rock Automotive, Logan Leslie talks about opportunities in tire and auto repair.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Northern Rock Automotive Tire Pros Logan Leslie

Logan Leslie isn’t your average tire guy. In fact, he found his way into the tire business after 18 years of military service, a Harvard law degree and some hard-earned business lessons.

Just two years ago, Logan stumbled into the tire industry after acquiring Carver Tire Pros just south of Atlanta, Georgia. He had never heard of Tire Pros but recognized the profit opportunities in the automotive industry, and later, the endless resources and expertise Tire Pros provides its members. To really understand Logan’s mission of helping veterans, you have to travel back to when he graduated high school and joined the Army on his 17th birthday. Two years later, he was leading soldiers into combat as a sergeant at the age of 19.

Read Full Article

