Pomp’s Tire Service Announces Acquisition of Whalen Tires

Pomp’s Tire Service announced the acquisition of Whalen Tires as of June 6, 2022, , in a release posted on Pomp’s Tire Service’s LinkedIn page. The company says combining its services with Whalen’s Tires creates opportunities to expand its customer base and offer better value to current customers in the western United States.

The company said the new Pomp’s locations throughout Montana and Washington include:

  • Billings, MT
  • Butte, MT
  • Bozeman, MT
  • Belgrade, MT
  • Dillon, MT
  • Spokane, WA
  • Great Falls, MT
  • Helena, MT
  • Missoula, MT

Whalen Tire offers many of the same brands and services as Pomp’s Tire Service, Pomp’s says. The companies expect a smooth transition and increased opportunities to serve more customers.

