TIA is now accepting nominations for open board of directors positions

News

The newly-elected board members will serve three-year terms with the potential for re-election to two additional terms.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
OTR-Conf---DIck-Gust-1400

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) is now accepting nominations for four positions on the TIA board of directors, slated to become available in November 2024. The newly elected board members will serve three-year terms with the potential for re-election to two additional terms. TIA said these positions offer a platform for leaders dedicated to advancing the tire industry’s standards and innovations.

The TIA board of directors invites individuals who meet the following criteria to apply:

  • Employment with a TIA member company;
  • Membership in good standing for two consecutive years prior to the election;
  • Representation of a tire dealer, manufacturer, wholesale distributor, supplier, recycler or retreader.

Candidates are welcome to submit nominations, including self-nominations, by May 13 at 5 p.m. EST. The installation of the newly elected board members will be part of the TIA Annual Membership Meeting, scheduled for Nov. 4, in Las Vegas, preceding the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show.

