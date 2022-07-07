Tire Industry Association Launches EV Advisory Council

As the automotive industry shifts toward producing electric-powered vehicles, the Tire Industry Association (TIA) has launched an Electric Vehicle Advisory Council (EVAC) to begin evaluating the impact of this evolution on the tire industry.

The council will focus on educating and training tire and auto dealers on the proper service techniques and procedures of EVs, establish potential safety protocols when working on them and deliver best practices for service and maintenance, TIA says.

“The shift toward EVs and hybrids is gaining momentum and TIA members and the entire tire industry will be seeing more and more of these vehicles in their shops in the coming years,” said TIA CEO Richard “Dick” Gust. “As the leader in tire service training, the association wants to stay ahead of this change to ensure our members are prepared to service these vehicles safely and properly when they come into their dealerships.”