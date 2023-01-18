McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Truck Fleet Repair

McCarthy Tire Service has purchased Truck Fleet Repair, a single-location commercial tire dealer in Norfolk, VA, from owner Nancy Millstein. Truck Fleet Repair has provided Greater Hampton Roads community with commercial fleet maintenance and repair since 1980. All Truck Fleet Repair teammates will be staying on with McCarthy Tire, including Carrie Crutsinger who will continue to manage this location on Ballentine Boulevard, McCarthy Tire said.

“We’re excited about this acquisition because it’s a win/win for both of our customers,” said John D. McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire Service. “It enables us to extend comprehensive mechanical services to our current customers while providing over 200 Truck Fleet Repair customers with comprehensive tire solutions from full tire processing management to retreading.”

“I’ve been in the commercial fleet business for almost 40 years now and am proud of my team and how we’ve built this company by caring deeply for our customers and for our community,” said Nancy Millstein, president of Truck Fleet Repair. “I’m now excited to turn the reigns over to a company that can further help our customers. I thank my team, our vendors and our customers for their dedication, and I am confident that I’m leaving them all in competent, caring hands with the McCarthy Tire family at the helm.”

While McCarthy Tire Service already has a strong Norfolk presence, this acquisition enables McCarthy Tire to take a more comprehensive commercial service approach in the Norfolk, VA market.