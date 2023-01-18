 McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Truck Fleet Repair

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Truck Fleet Repair

Since 1980, Truck Fleet Repair has provided fleet services in Norfolk, VA.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-Tire-Service

McCarthy Tire Service has purchased Truck Fleet Repair, a single-location commercial tire dealer in Norfolk, VA, from owner Nancy Millstein. Truck Fleet Repair has provided Greater Hampton Roads community with commercial fleet maintenance and repair since 1980. All Truck Fleet Repair teammates will be staying on with McCarthy Tire, including Carrie Crutsinger who will continue to manage this location on Ballentine Boulevard, McCarthy Tire said.

Related Articles

“We’re excited about this acquisition because it’s a win/win for both of our customers,” said John D. McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire Service. “It enables us to extend comprehensive mechanical services to our current customers while providing over 200 Truck Fleet Repair customers with comprehensive tire solutions from full tire processing management to retreading.”

“I’ve been in the commercial fleet business for almost 40 years now and am proud of my team and how we’ve built this company by caring deeply for our customers and for our community,” said Nancy Millstein, president of Truck Fleet Repair. “I’m now excited to turn the reigns over to a company that can further help our customers. I thank my team, our vendors and our customers for their dedication, and I am confident that I’m leaving them all in competent, caring hands with the McCarthy Tire family at the helm.”

While McCarthy Tire Service already has a strong Norfolk presence, this acquisition enables McCarthy Tire to take a more comprehensive commercial service approach in the Norfolk, VA market.

You May Also Like

Leeds-West-Derek-Wessels-CEO
News

Bridgestone Bandag Achieves Record Year

Bridgestone announced it’s on pace to achieve its highest ever year-over-year growth in its Bandag business with a 9% increase over 2021. The company forecasts year-end sales of Bandag retreads will reach more than 7 million units in North America and anticipates continued growth in 2023 with a $60 million investment in its Abilene, Texas

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Bridgestone announced it's on pace to achieve its highest ever year-over-year growth in its Bandag business with a 9% increase over 2021. The company forecasts year-end sales of Bandag retreads will reach more than 7 million units in North America and anticipates continued growth in 2023 with a $60 million investment in its Abilene, Texas retread plant to increase production capacity.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
RNR Tire Express Announces Three New Chicago Locations

Expansion and acquisitions continue RNR Tire Express’ growth strategy.

By Christian Hinton
Want to Write for Tire Review?

If spend your time thinking about tire industry innovations of tomorrow, share your thoughts with us!

By Madeleine Winer
Writing
Nokian Tyres Invests $174M To Double Dayton Factory Production

Nokian’s Dayton factory expansion includes a 600,000-tire warehouse.

By Madeleine Winer
Nokian-Dayton-factory-expansion-1
Maxxis Spotlights Digital Wellness with ‘Eyes Up’ Interview Series

Maxxis has partnered with Ben Grannis, cyclist and motivational speaker, to reduce distracted driving.

By Madeleine Winer
Maxxis Eyes Up series

Other Posts

Sun Auto Tire & Service Adds 77 Locations in 2022

Sun Auto Tire & Service acquired six brands in 2022, including Tire Outlet.

By Christian Hinton
Autel Energy Showcases EV Charging Solutions, Electrified Bronco at CES

At CES, Autel Energy showcased its suite of EV charging solutions and an electrified 1969 Ford Bronco.

By Madeleine Winer
Autel-U.S.-Enters-EV-Charging-solutions-Industry
Yokohama Tire Voluntary Recalls 6,125 Commercial Tires

Voluntary recall from Yokohama Tire impacts certain commercial tires.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Recall 1400
Atturo Tire Gets New Northeast Sales Director

Atturo Tire‘s United States sales force is growing with the addition of Jeremy Wurst as its new Northeast sales director. Wurst will service Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Related Articles – Yokohama Acquisition of Trelleborg to be Completed in Early 2023 – Group Touchette

By Christian Hinton